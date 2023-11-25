Logan Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Thinking about a bet on Cooley in the Coyotes-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Logan Cooley vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley has averaged 16:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Cooley has a goal in two of 19 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Cooley has a point in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Cooley has an assist in seven of 19 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Cooley goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Cooley having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

