Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Crouse's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Crouse has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 15:34 on the ice per game.

Crouse has scored a goal in eight of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Crouse has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Crouse has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 18 games played.

The implied probability that Crouse goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Crouse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 18 Games 3 12 Points 0 9 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

