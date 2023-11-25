Can we count on Joshua Brown lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Brown has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:09 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 5:29 Home W 3-2 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:53 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

