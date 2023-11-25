Will Jason Zucker find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Zucker averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

