Will Jason Zucker find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

  • In four of 12 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Zucker averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

