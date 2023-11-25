Will Janis Moser Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 25?
Can we anticipate Janis Moser lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Moser stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Moser has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Moser's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Moser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|23:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|20:47
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|W 3-2
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
