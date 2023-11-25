Can we anticipate Janis Moser lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Moser has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Moser's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 24:09 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:45 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:47 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:47 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

