Can we anticipate Janis Moser lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Moser stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Moser has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Moser's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 24:09 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:45 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:47 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:13 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:47 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:40 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.