The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) take the court against the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -13.5 143.5

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

In 15 of 30 games last season, Grand Canyon and its opponents went over 143.5 points.

Grand Canyon games had an average of 142.4 points last season, 1.1 less than this game's over/under.

Grand Canyon put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Grand Canyon won 76.5% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (13-4).

The Antelopes never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

Grand Canyon has an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this game.

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 15 50% 75.2 148 67.3 140.5 135.5 North Dakota State 14 48.3% 72.8 148 73.2 140.5 145.4

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.2 points per game the Antelopes put up were only two more points than the Bison gave up (73.2).

When Grand Canyon totaled more than 73.2 points last season, it went 5-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 14-16-0 1-1 21-9-0 North Dakota State 15-14-0 4-1 13-16-0

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon North Dakota State 14-4 Home Record 9-4 5-5 Away Record 5-10 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

