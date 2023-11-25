The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) meet the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. This clash will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank 93rd 75.2 Points Scored 72.8 149th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 73.2 271st 79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.5 74th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 35th 9.0 3pt Made 7.5 166th 221st 12.5 Assists 11.2 319th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 11.2 113th

