Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) meet the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. This clash will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Boden Skunberg: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacari White: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|93rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.