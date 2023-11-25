Saturday's contest at Grand Canyon University Arena has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) squaring off against the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-65 victory, as our model heavily favors Grand Canyon.

The game has no set line.

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 80, North Dakota State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-14.9)

Grand Canyon (-14.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

Grand Canyon put up 75.2 points per game and allowed 67.3 last year, ranking them 93rd in college basketball offensively and 94th defensively.

The Antelopes grabbed 33.4 rebounds per game and conceded 29.6 boards last year, ranking 79th and 85th, respectively, in the nation.

At 12.5 assists per game last year, Grand Canyon was 221st in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Antelopes were 35th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.0) last season. They were 12th-best in 3-point percentage at 38.4%.

Grand Canyon was 46th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.1 per game) and 55th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.5%) last year.

Last year, Grand Canyon attempted 58.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 65.4% of Grand Canyon's baskets were 2-pointers, and 34.6% were 3-pointers.

