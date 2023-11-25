The North Dakota State Bison (4-2) take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-13.5) 142.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-14.5) 142.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Grand Canyon put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 21 Antelopes games hit the over.

North Dakota State covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

Bison games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last year.

