How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The North Dakota State Bison (4-2) take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Grand Canyon had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 74th.
- Last year, the Antelopes averaged only two more points per game (75.2) than the Bison allowed (73.2).
- When Grand Canyon put up more than 73.2 points last season, it went 13-3.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Antelopes ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than on the road (69.3).
- At home, Grand Canyon sunk 2.4 more threes per game (9.7) than on the road (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.3%).
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 89-55
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/17/2023
|San Francisco
|W 76-72
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Carolina
|L 75-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
