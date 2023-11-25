The North Dakota State Bison (4-2) take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • The Antelopes made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Grand Canyon had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 74th.
  • Last year, the Antelopes averaged only two more points per game (75.2) than the Bison allowed (73.2).
  • When Grand Canyon put up more than 73.2 points last season, it went 13-3.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Antelopes ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than on the road (69.3).
  • At home, Grand Canyon sunk 2.4 more threes per game (9.7) than on the road (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Northern Arizona W 89-55 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/17/2023 San Francisco W 76-72 Desert Diamond Arena
11/19/2023 South Carolina L 75-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota State - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 UT Arlington - Grand Canyon University Arena

