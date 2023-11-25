The North Dakota State Bison (4-2) take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Grand Canyon had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 74th.

Last year, the Antelopes averaged only two more points per game (75.2) than the Bison allowed (73.2).

When Grand Canyon put up more than 73.2 points last season, it went 13-3.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Antelopes ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than on the road (69.3).

At home, Grand Canyon sunk 2.4 more threes per game (9.7) than on the road (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule