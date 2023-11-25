Saturday's game features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) and the Nicholls Colonels (4-2) squaring off at Grand Canyon University Arena (on November 25) at 4:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-57 victory for Grand Canyon.

The Antelopes took care of business in their most recent game 55-36 against Fresno State on Friday.

Grand Canyon vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, Nicholls 57

Other WAC Predictions

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Grand Canyon is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Grand Canyon has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 178) on November 6

55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 194) on November 24

73-61 on the road over North Dakota (No. 258) on November 11

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Tiarra Brown: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Naudia Evans: 9.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Olivia Lane: 7.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 46.7 FG% Shay Fano: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 62 points per game to rank 240th in college basketball while allowing 57.8 per contest to rank 84th in college basketball) and have a +21 scoring differential overall.

