The Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) on the road on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have put up a 4-5-1 record after scoring 31 total goals (nine power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 37 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-250)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Coyotes vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have earned a record of 2-2-4 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 8-9-2.

Arizona has earned eight points (3-5-2) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Arizona has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Coyotes have scored more than two goals 13 times, earning 16 points from those matchups (7-4-2).

This season, Arizona has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 4-4-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 3-1-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 5-8-1 to record 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 14th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 3rd 2.4 Goals Allowed 3.32 20th 13th 31.5 Shots 27.7 30th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 10th 23.19% Power Play % 26.09% 6th 9th 85.48% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 14th

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

