Player prop betting options for William Karlsson, Clayton Keller and others are available in the Vegas Golden Knights-Arizona Coyotes matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Keller's 18 points are important for Arizona. He has put up seven goals and 11 assists in 19 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Nick Schmaltz has collected 15 points this season, with five goals and 10 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Jets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Arizona's Matias Maccelli is among the top offensive players on the team with 15 total points (three goals and 12 assists).

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Jets Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 0 at Stars Nov. 14 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Karlsson is Vegas' leading contributor with 20 points. He has nine goals and 11 assists this season.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Nov. 18 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 16 0 1 1 9 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Jack Eichel is another of Vegas' most productive contributors through 20 games, with eight goals and 12 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 5 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3

