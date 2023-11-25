The Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) on the road on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-250) Coyotes (+190) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won three (25.0%).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer twice this season. They split the games 1-1.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 34.5% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 19 games this season.

Coyotes vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 66 (7th) Goals 61 (14th) 48 (4th) Goals Allowed 63 (19th) 16 (8th) Power Play Goals 18 (4th) 9 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (17th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona owns a 3-7-0 line against the spread while finishing 4-5-1 straight up in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total six times.

The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes' 61 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 63 total, which ranks 19th among NHL teams.

They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.