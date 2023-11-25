Coyotes vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) on the road on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-250)
|Coyotes (+190)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won three (25.0%).
- Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer twice this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 34.5% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
- Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 19 games this season.
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|66 (7th)
|Goals
|61 (14th)
|48 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|63 (19th)
|16 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (4th)
|9 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (17th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Arizona owns a 3-7-0 line against the spread while finishing 4-5-1 straight up in its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total six times.
- The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes' 61 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 63 total, which ranks 19th among NHL teams.
- They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.
