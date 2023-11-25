Saturday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) and the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Golden Knights are -250 on the moneyline to win at home against the Coyotes (+200) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Arizona and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 19 games this season.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 10 of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (62.5%).

The Coyotes have been listed as the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter, Vegas is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of the time).

Arizona has had moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season and won that game.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-6 4-6-0 6.2 3.1 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 2.2 8 23.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 3-7 6-4-0 6.4 3.1 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.1 3.7 9 29.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

