How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can turn on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS to see the Coyotes try to defeat the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Coyotes Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Coyotes Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes allow 3.3 goals per game (63 in total), 19th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 61 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|19
|7
|11
|18
|9
|11
|50%
|Matias Maccelli
|19
|3
|12
|15
|15
|5
|-
|Nick Schmaltz
|19
|5
|10
|15
|13
|12
|49.3%
|Nick Bjugstad
|19
|4
|9
|13
|5
|6
|51%
|Sean Durzi
|19
|5
|7
|12
|15
|3
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 48 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Golden Knights' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|20
|8
|12
|20
|12
|21
|47.1%
|William Karlsson
|20
|9
|11
|20
|7
|14
|59.4%
|Mark Stone
|20
|5
|13
|18
|12
|20
|-
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|20
|9
|5
|14
|11
|14
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.