The injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) ahead of their game against the Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) currently has seven players on it. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Juuso Valimaki D Out Face Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alec Martinez D Questionable Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 61 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

Arizona concedes 3.3 goals per game (63 total), which ranks 20th in the league.

They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+18) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-250) Coyotes (+190) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.