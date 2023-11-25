The injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) ahead of their game against the Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) currently has seven players on it. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Shea Weber D Out Ankle
Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion
Juuso Valimaki D Out Face
Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body
Jack McBain C Out Lower Body
Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body
Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Alec Martinez D Questionable Lower Body

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

  • The Coyotes' 61 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
  • Arizona concedes 3.3 goals per game (63 total), which ranks 20th in the league.
  • They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Golden Knights Season Insights

  • The Golden Knights' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Their goal differential (+18) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Golden Knights (-250) Coyotes (+190) 6

