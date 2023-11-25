Clayton Keller will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Looking to bet on Keller's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clayton Keller vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 19:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Keller has a goal in seven of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Keller has a point in 13 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 19 games this season, Keller has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Keller's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Keller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Keller Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 19 Games 3 18 Points 4 7 Goals 4 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.