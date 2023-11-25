Arizona vs. Arizona State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) will square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Arizona vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-10.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-10.5)
|49.5
|-420
|+320
Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Arizona has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Arizona State has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
