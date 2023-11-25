The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) will square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310
FanDuel Arizona (-10.5) 49.5 -420 +320

Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

  • Arizona has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Arizona State has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Sun Devils have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

