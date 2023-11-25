The High Point Panthers (3-3) will visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 5:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arizona State vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 60.7 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 61.3 the Sun Devils allow.

When it scores more than 61.3 points, High Point is 2-0.

Arizona State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.

The 67 points per game the Sun Devils average are the same as the Panthers allow.

Arizona State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.2 points.

High Point is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 67 points.

The Sun Devils are making 41% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (37.6%).

The Panthers shoot 38.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Sun Devils allow.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kadidia Toure: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.8 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.8 FG% Trayanna Crisp: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Maggie Besselink: 5.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Treasure Hunt: 7.6 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

