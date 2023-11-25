The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is a 10.5-point underdog. The over/under is 49.5 for this matchup.

Arizona is putting up 438.4 yards per game on offense (29th in the FBS), and rank 40th defensively, yielding 344.1 yards allowed per game. With 322.9 total yards per game on offense, Arizona State ranks 108th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 63rd, giving up 376.6 total yards per game.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Arizona vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arizona -10.5 -115 -105 49.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Arizona State Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Sun Devils are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 216.3 yards per game (-118-worst in college football) and giving up 472 (worst).

In their past three games, the Sun Devils are putting up 11 points per game (-118-worst in college football), and conceding 37 per game (-91-worst).

Arizona State is gaining 140.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-100-worst in the nation), and giving up 247 per game (-60-worst).

The Sun Devils are gaining 76 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-111-worst in college football), and conceding 225 per game (-107-worst).

The Sun Devils have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Arizona State has gone over the total twice.

Week 13 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Arizona State has compiled a 5-4-1 record against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

The teams have hit the over in four of Arizona State's 10 games with a set total.

This season, Arizona State has won two out of the 10 games in which it has been the underdog.

Arizona State has a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has thrown for 1,486 yards (135.1 per game) while completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 147 times for 680 yards (61.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 286 receiving yards (26 per game) on 24 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has been given 42 carries and totaled 220 yards with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger has collected 65 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 713 (64.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 101 times and has three touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has put together a 351-yard season so far. He's caught 27 passes on 47 targets.

B.J. Green II has collected six sacks to lead the team, while also picking up eight TFL and 34 tackles.

Arizona State's top-tackler, Shamari Simmons, has 47 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Keith Abney has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

