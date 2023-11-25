The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Arizona State has compiled a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 4-2.

Arizona has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Wildcats have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

