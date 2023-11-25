Saturday's contest at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) taking on the High Point Panthers (3-3) at 5:45 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-56 win, as our model heavily favors Arizona State.

Last time out, the Sun Devils won on Friday 66-49 against South Florida.

Arizona State vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arizona State vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 72, High Point 56

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Sun Devils took down the Montana State Bobcats at home on November 10 by a score of 75-62.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Sun Devils are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 101) on November 10

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 124) on November 6

66-49 over South Florida (No. 129) on November 24

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 206) on November 19

77-69 at home over San Francisco (No. 225) on November 13

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kadidia Toure: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.8 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.8 FG% Trayanna Crisp: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Maggie Besselink: 5.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Treasure Hunt: 7.6 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.0 points per game (180th in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per contest (139th in college basketball).

