The Week 13 college football slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils that should be of interest to fans in Arizona.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

No. 16 Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arizona (-12.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!