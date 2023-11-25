Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:00 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils that should be of interest to fans in Arizona.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
No. 16 Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-12.5)
