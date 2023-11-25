Can we anticipate Alexander Kerfoot finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

  • Kerfoot has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Kerfoot has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 48 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:56 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:31 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:07 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

