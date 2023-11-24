The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 51.3% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Jaspers allow to opponents.

In games UConn shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Huskies are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaspers sit at 159th.

The 89.4 points per game the Huskies average are 17.4 more points than the Jaspers allow (72.0).

UConn is 5-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers shot 43.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Manhattan had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.9% from the field.

The Jaspers were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.

The Jaspers' 67.2 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.

When Manhattan allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 12-12.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, UConn put up 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (70.1).

When playing at home, the Huskies allowed 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than on the road (65.8).

At home, UConn averaged 1.0 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Manhattan averaged 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.

At home, the Jaspers gave up 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed away (71.5).

Beyond the arc, Manhattan drained more treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (36.4%) than at home (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center 11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden 11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden 11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule