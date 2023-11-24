The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • In games Texas A&M shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Owls are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 18th.
  • The Aggies score 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up (66.5).
  • Texas A&M has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
  • The Owls' 77.8 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic went 19-0 last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Texas A&M posted 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than on the road (73.7).
  • Defensively the Aggies played better at home last year, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Texas A&M made the same number of threes per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33%).

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic scored more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9) last season.
  • The Owls conceded 64.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.
  • Florida Atlantic knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

