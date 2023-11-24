How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Owls allow to opponents.
- In games Texas A&M shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Owls are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 18th.
- The Aggies score 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up (66.5).
- Texas A&M has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
- The Owls' 77.8 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic went 19-0 last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Texas A&M posted 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than on the road (73.7).
- Defensively the Aggies played better at home last year, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.
- When playing at home, Texas A&M made the same number of threes per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33%).
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic scored more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9) last season.
- The Owls conceded 64.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.
- Florida Atlantic knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|W 89-77
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
