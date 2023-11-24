Bookmakers have set player props for Kevin Durant and others when the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday at 5:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +138)

The 30.5 points prop total set for Durant on Friday is 0.9 fewer points than his season scoring average (31.4).

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (7.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is equal to Friday's assist over/under.

Durant has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Jusuf Nurkic is posting 10.9 points per game, 1.4 more than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Nurkic's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Friday's over/under (2.5).

Grayson Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 10.5-point over/under for Grayson Allen on Friday is 1.3 lower than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 4.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Allen's assist average -- 2.9 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Allen, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

