How to Watch the Suns vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) will host the Phoenix Suns (9-6) after losing six straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Suns.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Suns vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Suns vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Suns vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Suns vs Grizzlies Player Props
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
- Phoenix has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 23rd.
- The Suns record 117.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 114 the Grizzlies allow.
- Phoenix has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 114 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 115.7 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, Phoenix is giving up 0.5 more points per game (115.1) than when playing on the road (114.6).
- The Suns are draining 12.9 treys per game, which is 0.2 fewer than they're averaging in road games (13.1). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 41.2% in home games and 37.4% when playing on the road.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Yuta Watanabe
|Out
|Quadricep
|Drew Eubanks
|Out
|Ankle
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
