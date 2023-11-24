Take a look at the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (9-6), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Suns prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) at FedExForum on Friday, November 24 at 5:00 PM ET.

The Suns' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 123-115 win against the Warriors. Kevin Durant's team-leading 32 points paced the Suns in the win.

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7 Damion Lee SG Out Knee Yuta Watanabe SF Questionable Quadricep 5.3 2.7 0.7

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Xavier Tillman: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Jake LaRavia: Questionable (Eye)

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

