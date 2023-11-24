Suns vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (9-6) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily. The over/under is set at 223.5 for the matchup.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-6.5
|223.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 points in 11 of 15 games this season.
- The average point total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 232.5, nine more points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns are 8-7-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won seven out of the 11 games, or 63.6%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Suns vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Suns vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Suns vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Suns vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|11
|73.3%
|117.7
|225.1
|114.9
|228.9
|227.4
|Grizzlies
|6
|42.9%
|107.4
|225.1
|114
|228.9
|222.9
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over eight times.
- Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse at home, covering four times in eight home games, and four times in seven road games.
- The Suns put up 117.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 114 the Grizzlies give up.
- Phoenix has a 6-4 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when putting up more than 114 points.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|8-7
|1-2
|11-4
|Grizzlies
|5-9
|2-1
|6-8
Suns vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Suns
|Grizzlies
|117.7
|107.4
|7
|28
|6-4
|1-1
|8-2
|1-1
|114.9
|114
|19
|17
|5-0
|5-5
|4-1
|3-7
