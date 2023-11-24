Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Pima County, Arizona this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Mica Mountain High School at Canyon Del Oro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24
- Location: Oro Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saguaro High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 24
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sabino High School at Paradise Honors High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 25
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
