Jusuf Nurkic and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 5:00 PM ET.

Nurkic, in his previous game (November 22 win against the Warriors), put up nine points.

With prop bets available for Nurkic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.9 11.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 8.8 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.8 PRA -- 23.5 24.3 PR -- 19.8 20.5



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Nurkic has made 3.7 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.

Nurkic's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 102.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies concede 114 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have given up 45.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.9 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 11/2/2022 35 23 13 4 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.