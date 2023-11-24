The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 76.2 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.3 the Antelopes allow.
  • When it scores more than 63.3 points, Fresno State is 4-0.
  • Grand Canyon is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.
  • The 63.8 points per game the Antelopes put up are 9.0 more points than the Bulldogs allow (54.8).
  • Grand Canyon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 54.8 points.
  • Fresno State has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
  • This year the Antelopes are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs make 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% more than the Antelopes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ North Dakota W 73-61 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/16/2023 Oregon L 64-56 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/20/2023 Montana L 76-71 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/24/2023 Fresno State - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/25/2023 Nicholls - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Grand Canyon University Arena

