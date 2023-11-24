How to Watch the Grand Canyon vs. Fresno State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grand Canyon vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 76.2 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.3 the Antelopes allow.
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, Fresno State is 4-0.
- Grand Canyon is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.
- The 63.8 points per game the Antelopes put up are 9.0 more points than the Bulldogs allow (54.8).
- Grand Canyon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 54.8 points.
- Fresno State has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
- This year the Antelopes are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs make 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% more than the Antelopes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 73-61
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/16/2023
|Oregon
|L 64-56
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/20/2023
|Montana
|L 76-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/24/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/25/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.