The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 76.2 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.3 the Antelopes allow.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Fresno State is 4-0.

Grand Canyon is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.

The 63.8 points per game the Antelopes put up are 9.0 more points than the Bulldogs allow (54.8).

Grand Canyon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 54.8 points.

Fresno State has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.

This year the Antelopes are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% more than the Antelopes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Schedule