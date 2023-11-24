The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) will meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

140.5 TV: ESPN2

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 4.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 4.3 STL, 0 BLK Jose Perez: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Neal Jamiya: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Alonzo Gaffney: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK

4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK Kamari Lands: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank 189th 71.1 Points Scored 71.9 175th 117th 68 Points Allowed 71.5 224th 111th 32.8 Rebounds 33.1 96th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th 88th 14.3 Assists 11.5 304th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

