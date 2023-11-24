The BYU Cougars (4-0) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup airs at TBA ET on ESPN2. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

Arizona State vs. BYU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under BYU -9.5 141.5

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State played 11 games last season that ended with more than 141.5 points.

The Sun Devils had a 139.1-point average over/under in their outings last year, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Sun Devils had 14 wins in 36 games against the spread last season.

Last season, Arizona State won seven out of the 14 games, or 50%, in which it was the underdog.

The Sun Devils played as an underdog of +360 or more twice last season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Sun Devils, based on the moneyline, is 21.7%.

Arizona State vs. BYU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 18 64.3% 75.5 146.6 69.9 137.9 145.3 Arizona State 11 34.4% 71.1 146.6 68.0 137.9 137.8

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils' 71.1 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars gave up.

Arizona State went 6-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.

Arizona State vs. BYU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 16-12-0 2-5 15-13-0 Arizona State 14-18-0 1-1 15-17-0

Arizona State vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU Arizona State 12-4 Home Record 10-5 2-7 Away Record 7-6 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

