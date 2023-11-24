The BYU Cougars (1-0) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will begin at TBA ET and be available via ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. BYU Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPN2

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

BYU Top Players (2022-23)

Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arizona State vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG BYU AVG BYU Rank 189th 71.1 Points Scored 75.5 85th 117th 68.0 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 111th 32.8 Rebounds 33.6 69th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 88th 14.3 Assists 14.7 62nd 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

