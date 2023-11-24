Friday's contest that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 24.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona State projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Vanderbilt. The over/under is listed at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Line: Arizona State -1.5

Arizona State -1.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona State -120, Vanderbilt +100

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 70, Vanderbilt 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Arizona State (-1.5)



Arizona State (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (140.5)



Arizona State Performance Insights

Arizona State was 189th in the nation in points scored (71.1 per game) and 117th in points conceded (68.0) last season.

On the boards, the Sun Devils were 111th in the nation in rebounds (32.8 per game) last year. They were 18th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.4 per game).

With 14.3 assists per game last year, Arizona State was 88th in college basketball.

The Sun Devils made 7.6 3-pointers per game and shot 32.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 149th and 283rd, respectively, in the country.

Defensively, Arizona State was 252nd in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.8 last season. It was 205th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.1%.

Arizona State attempted 60.7% of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.3% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.9% of Arizona State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.1% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.