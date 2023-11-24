The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-1.5) 141.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-0.5) 140.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona State compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Sun Devils games last season went over the point total.

Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.

The Commodores and their opponents combined to go over the point total 20 out of 32 times last year.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Arizona State is 58th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much higher than its computer rankings (157th).

With odds of +15000, Arizona State has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

