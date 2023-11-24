How to Watch Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43% of shots the Commodores' opponents knocked down.
- In games Arizona State shot higher than 43% from the field, it went 13-2 overall.
- The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 96th.
- Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Sun Devils averaged were only 0.4 fewer points than the Commodores gave up (71.5).
- When Arizona State totaled more than 71.5 points last season, it went 12-0.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (69.5).
- Defensively the Sun Devils played better at home last season, surrendering 65 points per game, compared to 71.4 away from home.
- Arizona State sunk 6.9 treys per game with a 30% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7, 30.6%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 63-52
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|W 71-69
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|L 77-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
