The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Arizona State Stats Insights

Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43% of shots the Commodores' opponents knocked down.

In games Arizona State shot higher than 43% from the field, it went 13-2 overall.

The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 96th.

Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Sun Devils averaged were only 0.4 fewer points than the Commodores gave up (71.5).

When Arizona State totaled more than 71.5 points last season, it went 12-0.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (69.5).

Defensively the Sun Devils played better at home last season, surrendering 65 points per game, compared to 71.4 away from home.

Arizona State sunk 6.9 treys per game with a 30% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7, 30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule