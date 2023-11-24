Friday's game that pits the BYU Cougars (4-0) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-62 in favor of BYU, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at TBA ET on November 24.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 78, Arizona State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-15.4)

BYU (-15.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona State Performance Insights

Offensively, Arizona State was the 189th-ranked squad in college basketball (71.1 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 117th (68.0 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Sun Devils were 111th in the country in rebounds (32.8 per game) last season. They were 18th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.4 per game).

Last season Arizona State was ranked 88th in college basketball in assists with 14.3 per game.

Last season, the Sun Devils were 149th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Arizona State was 252nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.8 per game) and 205th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.1%) last year.

Arizona State attempted 39.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 60.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of Arizona State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.9% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.