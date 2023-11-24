The BYU Cougars (4-0) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) at TBA ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the BYU vs. Arizona State matchup.

Arizona State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at TBA ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arizona State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM BYU (-10.5) 141.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel BYU (-11.5) 141.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. BYU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona State compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record last year.

The Sun Devils covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

BYU covered 16 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Cougars games hit the over 15 out of 28 times last season.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 While our computer ranking puts Arizona State 123rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it 59th.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

