The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) welcome in the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Villanova vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Villanova is 4-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 47th.

The 77.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 12.6 more points than the Tar Heels allow (64.8).

Villanova is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

North Carolina put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot above 43.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 341st.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.

When North Carolina allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-4.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova posted 70.4 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

The Wildcats ceded 65.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Villanova fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage on the road.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than away (70.2).

The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, North Carolina knocked down fewer triples away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32%) as well.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra 11/17/2023 Maryland W 57-40 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/22/2023 Texas Tech W 85-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule