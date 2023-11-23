The Detroit Lions (8-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a contest versus the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. Detroit is favored by 7.5 points. This contest has a listed total of 47 points.

Before the Lions square off against the Packers, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-7.5) 47 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 46.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights

Detroit has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have one win ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in six of Detroit's 10 games with a set total.

Against the spread, Green Bay is 5-5-0 this season.

Green Bay has played 10 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

