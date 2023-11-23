The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) after winning four straight home games. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The over/under is 146.5 for the matchup.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -5.5 146.5

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Each Arizona game this season has gone over 146.5 total points.

Arizona's games this year have an average total of 162.6, 16.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 5-0-0 this season.

Arizona won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -225 or more once this season and won that game.

Arizona has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 5 100% 99.6 173.6 63.0 124.4 159.9 Michigan State 1 25% 74.0 173.6 61.4 124.4 143.3

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 38.2 more points per game (99.6) than the Spartans allow (61.4).

When Arizona puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 5-0-0 4-0 2-3-0 Michigan State 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

Arizona vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Michigan State 15-2 Home Record 12-2 6-4 Away Record 4-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

