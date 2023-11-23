The Texas Longhorns (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arizona State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils score 22.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (50).

Arizona State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 50 points.

Texas is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.2 points.

The Longhorns put up 31.1 more points per game (90.3) than the Sun Devils give up (59.2).

When Texas puts up more than 59.2 points, it is 4-0.

When Arizona State allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 4-1.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 49.5% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Sun Devils give up.

The Sun Devils make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Kadidia Toure: 12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%

12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 50 FG% Trayanna Crisp: 11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Maggie Besselink: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Journey Thompson: 8.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%

Arizona State Schedule