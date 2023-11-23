How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arizona State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Sun Devils score 22.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (50).
- Arizona State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 50 points.
- Texas is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Longhorns put up 31.1 more points per game (90.3) than the Sun Devils give up (59.2).
- When Texas puts up more than 59.2 points, it is 4-0.
- When Arizona State allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 4-1.
- This year the Longhorns are shooting 49.5% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Sun Devils give up.
- The Sun Devils make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.
Arizona State Leaders
- Jaddan Simmons: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Kadidia Toure: 12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%
- Trayanna Crisp: 11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Maggie Besselink: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Journey Thompson: 8.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|San Francisco
|W 77-69
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Grambling
|L 70-67
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/19/2023
|Idaho State
|W 72-40
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Texas
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|High Point
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
