Thursday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) and Michigan State Spartans (3-2) going head to head at Acrisure Arena has a projected final score of 79-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on November 23.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan State. The over/under has been set at 146.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Acrisure Arena Line: Arizona -5.5

Arizona -5.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -250, Michigan State +195

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 79, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Arizona (-5.5)



Arizona (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Arizona has a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season compared to Michigan State, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Wildcats have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 173.6 points per game, 27.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 99.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 63 per contest (57th in college basketball). They have a +183 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 36.6 points per game.

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 21.4 boards on average. It collects 45 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while its opponents grab 23.6 per contest.

Arizona connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Wildcats average 113 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and give up 71.5 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (318th in college basketball action), 2.0 fewer than the 16.4 it forces on average (26th in college basketball).

