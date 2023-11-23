Thursday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at Acrisure Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69 and heavily favors Arizona to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Michigan State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.3)

Arizona (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Arizona is 5-0-0 against the spread this season compared to Michigan State's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +183 scoring differential, topping opponents by 36.6 points per game. They're putting up 99.6 points per game to rank second in college basketball and are giving up 63 per contest to rank 60th in college basketball.

Arizona prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 21.4 boards. It is grabbing 45 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 23.6 per contest.

Arizona knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 41.5% from deep while its opponents hit 31.7% from long range.

The Wildcats rank ninth in college basketball with 113 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 71.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 14.4 (312th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.