Arizona vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The matchup airs on FOX.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.
Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Arizona vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-5.5)
|148.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-5.5)
|149.5
|-210
|+172
Arizona vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Arizona has won all five of its games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.
- Michigan State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Spartans games has gone over the point total.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Arizona's national championship odds (+1400) place it third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.
- Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.
