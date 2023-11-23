The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The matchup airs on FOX.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Arizona vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-5.5) 148.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-5.5) 149.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Arizona has won all five of its games against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.

Michigan State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Spartans games has gone over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Arizona's national championship odds (+1400) place it third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.

Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

