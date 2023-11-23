The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The matchup airs on FOX.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Arizona vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-5.5) 148.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-5.5) 149.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Arizona has won all five of its games against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.
  • Michigan State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, just one of the Spartans games has gone over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Arizona's national championship odds (+1400) place it third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.
  • Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

