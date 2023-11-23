The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (33.4%).

In games Arizona shoots higher than 33.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at third.

The Wildcats average 99.6 points per game, 38.2 more points than the 61.4 the Spartans give up.

Arizona has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).

In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse at home last year, making 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% mark in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule